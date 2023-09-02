Verasity (VRA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.53 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Verasity has a total market cap of $42.19 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Verasity

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

