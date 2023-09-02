Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,184 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 33,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,004,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $194,629,000 after buying an additional 380,241 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.3% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 14,748,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,818,682. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average of $36.36. The company has a market cap of $146.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $42.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

