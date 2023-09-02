Vertcoin (VTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $32,498.59

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $32,498.59 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,871.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00248070 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $197.58 or 0.00763696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014982 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.15 or 0.00541732 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00059761 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00119217 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,544,147 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

