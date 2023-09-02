Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VRTX. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $366.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $351.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.78 and a 200 day moving average of $331.44. The company has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $276.57 and a 12-month high of $367.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $3,002,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,486 shares of company stock worth $10,787,705. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

