VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target Cut to C$7.60

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$9.25 to C$7.60 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FORA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC set a C$6.00 price target on shares of VerticalScope and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$13.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VerticalScope has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.14.

Shares of TSE:FORA opened at C$6.12 on Tuesday. VerticalScope has a 12 month low of C$2.64 and a 12 month high of C$11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.77. The firm has a market cap of C$112.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of -0.52.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.

