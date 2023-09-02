Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Position Cut by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,319,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,284 shares during the quarter. Vertiv makes up approximately 5.0% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $33,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Vertiv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Vertiv by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 986.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $4,736,807.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,106,109 shares in the company, valued at $343,148,546.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $698,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,816,555.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $4,736,807.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,106,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,148,546.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,352,318 shares of company stock valued at $819,626,452 in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vertiv from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.87. 4,614,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,801,334. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 84.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

