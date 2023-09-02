VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $30.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.56%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

