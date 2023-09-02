View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Trading Up 4.6%

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) was up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $13.52. Approximately 48,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 90,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

View Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.05.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($14.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($13.80) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $28.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. View had a negative return on equity of 143.41% and a negative net margin of 258.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that View, Inc. will post -49.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at View

Institutional Investors Weigh In On View

In related news, major shareholder Of New Zealand Super Guardians sold 380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $3,811,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,612.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in View by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of View by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of View during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of View during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000.

View Company Profile

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; Controls, Software and Services, a network infrastructure comprising wiring and controls system that provides a network addressable location, as well as software and algorithms that control the behavior of glass panel in real time; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

