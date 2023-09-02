Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCZ opened at $3.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCZ. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2,606.8% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 442,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 425,899 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the third quarter worth $641,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,226,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 148,096 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 76.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 93,662 shares during the period.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.