Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ZTR stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

