Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VGI opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $8.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 123,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 75,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.