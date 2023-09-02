Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $5.62.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
