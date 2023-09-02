Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $5.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDF. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 31,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 96,187 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

