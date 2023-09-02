VMware (NYSE:VMW) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on VMware from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.25.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $164.06 on Wednesday. VMware has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $170.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.61.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at VMware

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of VMware

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 75.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of VMware by 101.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

