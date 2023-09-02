VMware (NYSE:VMW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

VMware Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE VMW traded down $4.68 on Friday, reaching $164.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,734,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 0.72. VMware has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $170.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.86 and its 200 day moving average is $135.61.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Transactions at VMware

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $509,436.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of VMware

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

View Our Latest Report on VMware

VMware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.