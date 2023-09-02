Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 136.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,069 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

