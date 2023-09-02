Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,368 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 193,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $29,026,959.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,062,562 shares in the company, valued at $36,801,044,935.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 193,294 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $29,026,959.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,062,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,801,044,935.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,757,113 shares of company stock worth $1,353,607,317. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $161.57. 4,184,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,937,321. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $162.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.35.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

