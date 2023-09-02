Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 2.0% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

WM traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.01. 1,217,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,456. The stock has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $174.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.89.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

