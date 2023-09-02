Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 3.1% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $76,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 482.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $38,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $157.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,456. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $174.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.89. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.