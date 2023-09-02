Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Geron Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Geron has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 84.19% and a negative net margin of 38,007.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Geron will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Geron by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 185,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 123,036 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Geron by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 374,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 271,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

