Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 925,005 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 43.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,055,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925,005 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $341,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of H. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,847,000 after buying an additional 37,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,884,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,679,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,875,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,535,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,584,000 after purchasing an additional 46,465 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $171,715.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,112.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:H opened at $114.80 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $77.70 and a 12 month high of $127.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.08.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on H. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

