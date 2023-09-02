Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,704,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 125,816 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.39% of Equifax worth $345,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Equifax by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Equifax by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Equifax by 0.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,076,864.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total transaction of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $14,076,864.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,912,985 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.63.

Equifax Stock Up 0.1 %

EFX opened at $206.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 36.71%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

