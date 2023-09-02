Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,735,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,850,709 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.20% of AES worth $354,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 5,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AES by 3,172.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In other AES news, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

AES opened at $17.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. AES’s payout ratio is -108.19%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

