Wellington Management Group LLP Has $258.40 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,644,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,303,252 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $258,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $42.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36. The stock has a market cap of $146.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

