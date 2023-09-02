Wellington Management Group LLP Has $269.20 Million Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,355,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,202 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 9.03% of Assured Guaranty worth $269,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 65.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $583,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,320,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 3.1 %

AGO stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.20 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

