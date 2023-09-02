Wellington Management Group LLP Has $271.58 Million Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,855,940 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,950 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.90% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $271,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $171,456.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total transaction of $104,692.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,283,458.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,417 shares of company stock valued at $334,469. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $143.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.95 and its 200 day moving average is $135.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $160.96.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $957.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.44 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 24.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

