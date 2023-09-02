Wellington Management Group LLP Has $302.74 Million Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,588,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,487 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 5.64% of H&R Block worth $302,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 32.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after acquiring an additional 26,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in H&R Block by 12.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE HRB opened at $40.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average is $34.13. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $45.93.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 263.99% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

