Wellington Management Group LLP Has $357.51 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,797,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 237,753 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $357,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $224.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $241.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.13. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

