Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 983,893 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,526,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 983,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 7.87% of Cytokinetics worth $264,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CYTK. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $95,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,211,653.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $68,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,031 shares in the company, valued at $478,737.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $95,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,211,653.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,020 shares of company stock worth $2,993,725 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.33.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.11). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 5,419.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

