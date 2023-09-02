Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,830,192 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,873,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,830,192 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.85% of Apollo Global Management worth $307,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 35,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO opened at $86.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.72 and a 200 day moving average of $71.09. The company has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $88.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $233,305.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,710,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,959 shares of company stock worth $8,719,609 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

