Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 2,370,993 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,509,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370,993 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.07% of Syneos Health worth $267,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,397,000 after purchasing an additional 181,422 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,902,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,880,000 after buying an additional 125,011 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 446.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,060,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,013,000 after buying an additional 2,500,323 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,766,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,560,000 after buying an additional 587,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,706,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,601,000 after buying an additional 45,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SYNH. Mizuho raised their price target on Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Syneos Health Price Performance

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $64.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.16.

About Syneos Health

(Free Report)

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.