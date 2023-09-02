Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $85.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Ambarella from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $63.73 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 4,165 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $344,112.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 157,801 shares in the company, valued at $13,037,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 3,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $260,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,647.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $344,112.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,801 shares in the company, valued at $13,037,518.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,873 shares of company stock worth $2,781,204. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SWS Partners grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 15.0% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 55,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,455,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth $425,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

