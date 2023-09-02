William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 12,288 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 273,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $22,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $31,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 103.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 1.0 %

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.33 and its 200-day moving average is $74.29. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $60.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 71.64% and a net margin of 34.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5119 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 16.03%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.