William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,600,339 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,889,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600,339 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.90% of GrafTech International worth $23,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,606,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after buying an additional 313,685 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 55.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 512,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 182,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 7.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,358,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,423,000 after buying an additional 2,680,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GrafTech International Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $919.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GrafTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th.
GrafTech International Company Profile
GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.
