William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,600,339 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,889,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600,339 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.90% of GrafTech International worth $23,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,606,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after buying an additional 313,685 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 55.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 512,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 182,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 7.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,358,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,423,000 after buying an additional 2,680,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $919.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GrafTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on EAF

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.