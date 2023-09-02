William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,716 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 293,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $19,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spectrum Brands

In related news, CEO David M. Maura bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $395,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 683,816 shares in the company, valued at $54,151,389.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,952.14. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 117,335 shares in the company, valued at $9,736,458.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $395,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,816 shares in the company, valued at $54,151,389.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,843 shares of company stock worth $1,276,452. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $83.81 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $85.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average of $71.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $735.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.39 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.43.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

