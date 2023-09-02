William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 481,635 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 288.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,635 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.75% of Hancock Whitney worth $23,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $78,173,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth $32,167,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $42,279,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 3,168.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 508,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,890,000 after purchasing an additional 492,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut Hancock Whitney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $513,110.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,210.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $513,110.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,210.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $82,585.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,704 shares of company stock worth $1,678,019 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average is $40.19.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.50 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

