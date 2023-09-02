William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 20,293 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,293 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Eagle Materials worth $22,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $194.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.01. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.98 and a 52 week high of $195.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $601.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.63%.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $852,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,771,044.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $852,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,229 shares in the company, valued at $17,771,044.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,230. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

