William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 25,846 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,052,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,846 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.51% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $26,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 55,271 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESRT. Citigroup increased their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

ESRT stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $9.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building the World's Most Famous Building and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US for the second year in a row, in Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best.

