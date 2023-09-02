William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 955,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161,357 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.25% of Owens & Minor worth $13,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 68.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 241.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $211,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $211,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $2,480,817.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,142,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,837,055.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,635 shares of company stock worth $5,958,129 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor Stock Up 3.6 %

OMI opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Owens & Minor

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.