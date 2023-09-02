William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 278,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $23,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth $776,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ModivCare by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ModivCare by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ModivCare by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ModivCare by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.04 per share, with a total value of $7,388,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,103,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,820,771.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MODV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ModivCare from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of ModivCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of ModivCare from $92.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $32.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $459.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67. ModivCare Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $115.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $701.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.36 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a positive return on equity of 29.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

