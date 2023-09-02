William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $19,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 57.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at about $646,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at about $210,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 58,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $2,221,978.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $486,061.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 58,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $2,221,978.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $486,061.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $295,665.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,190.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,349 shares of company stock worth $2,656,176 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $39.37 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

