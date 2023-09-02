William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.92% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $25,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 231,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $5,002,716.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,054,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,810,651.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of DCOM opened at $22.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DCOM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

