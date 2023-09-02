William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $12.15 Million Stock Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,680,454 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,041 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $12,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADT during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ADT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,135 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 101,993 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in ADT by 288.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 414,308 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 307,651 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC lifted its position in ADT by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,579,994 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $11,423,000 after purchasing an additional 139,500 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ADT during the 1st quarter valued at about $816,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.50 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The security and automation business reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). ADT had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. ADT’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ADT from $9.60 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

