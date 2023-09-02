William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $13.51 Million Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,424 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Veracyte worth $13,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Veracyte by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in Veracyte by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 14,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 5,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $155,810.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at $753,910.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veracyte news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 5,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $155,810.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at $753,910.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Bishop sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veracyte stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $32.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $90.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Veracyte from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Veracyte from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

