William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $14.28 Million Stock Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 346,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $14,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth $5,414,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,773,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,164,000 after acquiring an additional 351,106 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth $7,254,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 518,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 108,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 52,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASTE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Astec Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $54.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.27.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.74 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 47.27%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

