William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $18.08 Million Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,402 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Power Integrations worth $18,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 60,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 383,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,387,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,792,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $126,264.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,957.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $126,264.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,957.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 8,647 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $714,415.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,277.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,434 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ POWI opened at $85.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.12. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on POWI. StockNews.com began coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

View Our Latest Report on Power Integrations

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.