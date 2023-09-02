William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $19.94 Million Stock Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,127,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.88% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $19,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 134.9% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,660,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,352,000 after purchasing an additional 122,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,212.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William Thompson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,212.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $983,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,196.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNOB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $19.64 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $764.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $67.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Further Reading

