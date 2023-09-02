William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $21.72 Million Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,558,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,090 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.00% of Mueller Water Products worth $21,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MWA shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Northcoast Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

MWA stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $16.62.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Stories

