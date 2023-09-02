William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $24.50 Million Stock Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,955,357 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $24,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Banc of California by 158.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Banc of California by 63.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Banc of California by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Banc of California by 42.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph J. Rice bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $84,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Banc of California Price Performance

Banc of California stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $738.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $75.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BANC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Banc of California from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Banc of California from $17.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Banc of California

Banc of California Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.