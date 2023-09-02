William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $25.44 Million Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,015,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $25,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 28.8% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eastern Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.94. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $195.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -129.03%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.