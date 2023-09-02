William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,394,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,105 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $21,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 129,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 374,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 28,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Price Performance

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.08 million, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $18.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $106.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.89 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Vital Farms Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

